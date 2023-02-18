Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Thomas F. Shannon Sells 230,482 Shares

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $3,427,267.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,732.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bowlero stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,303. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 355.28% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 2.2% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after buying an additional 206,858 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 337,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bowlero by 73.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

