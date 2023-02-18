Bradley D. Owens Sells 719 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Zillow Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

