Bradley D. Owens Sells 719 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
Featured Articles
