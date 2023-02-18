Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 515,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $75,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,245,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $209,133. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 520,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 285,255 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,197,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 101,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 129,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $412.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading

