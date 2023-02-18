Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

