Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $17.80 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.
About Brighthouse Financial
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.