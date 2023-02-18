Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $17.80 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

