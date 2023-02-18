British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £149.49 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($181.46).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 34 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £148.24 ($179.95).

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 447.70 ($5.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 423.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 408.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. British Land Company Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 546.80 ($6.64). The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About British Land

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

