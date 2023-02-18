Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 239,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

NYSE BNL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 773,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.