Brokerages Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price at $41.46

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($48.39) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $3,884,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 1.5 %

About Dassault Systèmes

DASTY opened at $40.16 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

