Brokerages Set Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Target Price at $64.75

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

SCOTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Scout24 from €57.00 ($61.29) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scout24 from €62.00 ($66.67) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

