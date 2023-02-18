Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BROG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading

