Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.05

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.05 and traded as low as C$24.95. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$25.64, with a volume of 41,086 shares.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.