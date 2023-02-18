Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Polaris worth $25,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Polaris by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Polaris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

