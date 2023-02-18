Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 125,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19,639.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.67. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

