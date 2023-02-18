Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 70,424 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.19% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.2 %

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Stories

