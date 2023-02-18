Brown Advisory Inc. Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,669 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
CSGP stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37.
CoStar Group Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
