Brown Advisory Inc. Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,669 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.