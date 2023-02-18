Brown Advisory Inc. Has $24.61 Million Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,929,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day moving average of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $255.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

