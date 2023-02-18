Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 106,497 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,497 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Arvinas Trading Up 3.9 %

About Arvinas

ARVN stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

