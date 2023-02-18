Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Assurant by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Assurant by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $132.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

