Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 20,219 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.30% of Premier Financial worth $30,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $24.91 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Stories

