Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 937,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.85%. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

