Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Bruker has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $73.73. 445,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,607. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $76.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Bruker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

