Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

