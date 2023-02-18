Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Bureau Veritas Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY opened at C$56.36 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$60.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.16.
About Bureau Veritas
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bureau Veritas (BVVBY)
