Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBYGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY opened at C$56.36 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$60.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.16.

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Rating)

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

