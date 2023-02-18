Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,302,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,408. The company has a market cap of $487.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.80. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.