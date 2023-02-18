Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,302,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,408. The company has a market cap of $487.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.80. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

