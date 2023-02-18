C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 13,910,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,506,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

