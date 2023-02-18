CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.63.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The stock has a market cap of C$9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. CAE has a 1 year low of C$20.90 and a 1 year high of C$35.47.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.