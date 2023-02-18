Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $33,523.20 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

