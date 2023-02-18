Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 658,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,732. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $924.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King lowered their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading

