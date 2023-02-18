Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Caleres Stock Performance
Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 658,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,732. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $924.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Caleres Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King lowered their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caleres (CAL)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.