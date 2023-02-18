Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading Up 0.6%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 236 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

