Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 23.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,555.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.