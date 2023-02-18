Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAMT. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 416,108 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

