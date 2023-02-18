Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

ENDTF stock opened at C$10.05 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2.86.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

