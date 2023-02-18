Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

