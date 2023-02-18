CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Position Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

