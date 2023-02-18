Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CWST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.