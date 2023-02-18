Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,942. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,826,949.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,917 shares of company stock worth $7,192,601 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.