Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,942. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Featured Stories
