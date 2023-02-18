Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.39 and a 200 day moving average of $215.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

