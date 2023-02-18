Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 279,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 43,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

