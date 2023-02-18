CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,031,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 871,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

NYSE CBRE opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $101.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

