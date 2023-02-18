CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $213.93 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.