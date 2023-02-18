Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cedar Fair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $44.95 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 261,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

