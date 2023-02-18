Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cedar Fair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $44.95 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $6,201,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 252,274 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.