CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.05 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $97.05 million and $10.23 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00217136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,603.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11745937 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,000,660.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

