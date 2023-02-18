Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.30 million and approximately $296,472.77 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,404,872 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

