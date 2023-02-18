Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.42 million and approximately $319,150.41 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,413,083 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

