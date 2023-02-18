Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENN. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cenntro Electric Group stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Cenntro Electric Group has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.