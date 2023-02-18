Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 31.2% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

CVE stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 959.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,360 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,701,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

