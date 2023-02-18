Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 46,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,299,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,354. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.25.
Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,726,000 after purchasing an additional 425,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 60.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.
See Also
