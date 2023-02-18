Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 10,299,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,354. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.