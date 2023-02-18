Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 10,299,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,354. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

