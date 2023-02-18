CenterBook Partners LP Has $557,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 378,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 300.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.